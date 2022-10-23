Former Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed Knesset members Smotrich and Ben Gvir following the publication of a recording of Smotrich by Kan, in which Smotrich is heard calling Netanyahu "a liar."

Netanyahu said: "Stop hurting your own side, the struggle of the national camp is against the government of Lapid and the Muslim Brotherhood, the supporters of terrorism. Lapid openly says that he wants to lower the Likud below the number of mandates of Yesh Atid so that he will be tasked with forming the government. To thwart that plan we need a large Likud to establish a stable right-wing government of which you are a part in any case.''