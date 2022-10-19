MK Matan Kahane from the National Unity party participated in an election conference of the religious kibbutz movement. He said there that "regarding conversion, I walked hand in hand with Rabbi Druckman. Paragraph by Paragraph. What he said to change, I changed. Unfortunately, Religious Zionism chose to side with his opponents, those who denigrate Rabbi Druckman, who thought it was an excellent law."

He was referring to the conversion reform he wanted to promote.

Kahana also said at the event: "What I did in kashrut reform was to turn the rabbinate into a regulator. I did it with great rabbis and I did not deviate from what they said. Everyone has imported products at home that the chief rabbinate supervises from afar. Unfortunately, Religious Zionism fought against it in the strongest way." .

Kahana added, "We touched on issues that no one dared to touch on. Kashrut, appointing a chief rabbi to Israel. Faced with the wide diversity that exists in Religious Zionism, it is good to have parties that are not sectarian."