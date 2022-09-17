Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered a probe in the case of a young woman who slipped into a coma while in custody in Tehran and died, The Associated Press reported on Friday, citing state media.

According to the state-run IRNA news agency, Raisi asked Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to “investigate the cause of the incident with urgency and special attention.”

