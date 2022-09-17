Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered a probe in the case of a young woman who slipped into a coma while in custody in Tehran and died, The Associated Press reported on Friday, citing state media.

According to the state-run IRNA news agency, Raisi asked Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to “investigate the cause of the incident with urgency and special attention.”

Reports on social media said Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained earlier this week by the so-called “morality police” after officers apparently found fault with her headscarf, or hijab.

Police said on Thursday that Amini, who was arrested on Tuesday, was taken to a hospital after she allegedly had a heart attack while in custody.

Amini's death has sparked a wave of online criticism, with users noting that the injuries seen in a photo of her in a hospital bed point towards cranial injury, rather than cardiac event, as the cause of death.

On Friday, police said there was no violence toward or physical contact between officers and Amini while she was in custody. Police also showed closed-circuit footage appearing to show Amini inside a police station, with other detainees, according to AP.

Iran’s morality police has been criticized in recent years over its treatment of people, especially young women, and videos uploaded on social media have shown officers forcing women into police vehicles.

The US special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, tweeted that Amini’s death “in custody for an ‘improper’ hijab is appalling.” He added: “Those responsible for her death should be held accountable.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)