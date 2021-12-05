Bennett: Time for US to use different set of tools against Iran

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the negotiations over Iran's nuclear program in Vienna at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday.

"I call on all countries that are negotiating with Iran in Vienna to stick to the line of attack, and make it clear to Iran that it is impossible to simultaneously enrich uranium and negotiate," Bennett said.

"Our goal is to take advantage of the time window that opens between rounds to tell our friends in the US: This is exactly the time to use a different basket of tools in the face of Iran's enrichment in the field of enrichment. Iran must start paying prices for its violations," he said,

"There is a time for everything. A time to be silent and a time to speak. Now is the time to speak out," Bennett concluded.

The US has signaled that its patience with Iran's stalling and continued push towards the development of nuclear weapons is beginning to run out.

On Saturday night, a State Department official told reporters: "As you all know, we’ve been waiting patiently for five and a half months. The Iranian Government said that it needed time to get ready to resume the talks on a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, and I think what we’ve seen over the last week or so is what getting ready meant for them. And more importantly, not only did we see it, I think our partners and others – Russia, China, others – have seen – have witnessed what Iran meant by getting ready."

"It meant continuing to accelerate their nuclear program in particularly provocative ways, and their latest provocation as reported by the IAEA only on Wednesday, i.e. while we were still in the middle of talks, was to prepare for the doubling of their production capacity of 20 percent enriched uranium at Fordow. What getting ready meant was to continue to stonewall the IAEA despite efforts – again, by all of the P5+1 – constructive efforts to find a way forward between Director General Grossi and Iran.

The official added: "Secretary Blinken has said we can’t accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow-walks its nuclear diplomacy. That’s not a situation with which we or others can live. So – and I – in terms of the next steps, I think what’s clear is that – again, and we’ve heard this not just from our traditional partners, we’ve heard this from the Russians, we’ve heard this from the Chinese, we certainly have heard it from the GCC countries when a U.S. delegation visited there not long ago – the world is prepared to support a mutual return to compliance by both sides. The world is prepared even to engage economically with Iran and diplomatically with Iran. But for that, Iran has to show seriousness at the table and be prepared to come back in short order in compliance with the deal, as the U.S. has said that it is prepared to do and as President Biden has said he prepared to do and to stay in compliance with the deal as long as Iran is."