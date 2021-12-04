US official: 'We're preparing for a world with no nuclear deal'

A senior official in the US administration has told reporters that "if Iran continues on its current path, we will need to increase pressure on it. We are preparing for a world in which there is no return to the nuclear agreement."

According to the official, the US cannot accept a situation in which Iran is advancing its nuclear program, while dragging its feet in negotiations on the resumption of the deal, Channel 13 News said.

The official also said that in the current talks, Iran backtracked on the compromises it made during the 2015 talks, while at the same time setting new demands. At the same time, Iran is pushing forward its nuclear program in a way that is seen as "too provocative," Channel 13 said.

He added that China and Russia were "shocked" at the fact that Iran backtracked on what it proposed in 2015, during the nuclear talks last week.