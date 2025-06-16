The IDF recently carried out a significant operation targeting the Iranian nuclear program, striking what is believed to be a critical component of the Islamic Republic's efforts to preserve its nuclear weapons research.

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal reported Monday that one of the key targets in the latest operation was the backup copy of Iran's nuclear archive, containing extensive documentation of the regime’s knowledge and progress in developing nuclear weapons.

The operation is considered to be of high strategic value and comes seven years after the daring Mossad mission that extracted the original Iranian nuclear archive from a secure facility in Tehran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly revealed the contents of the archive in a dramatic 2018 press conference that garnered international attention.

The reported destruction of the backup follows a series of covert actions attributed to Israel in foreign media, including targeted assassinations of Iranian scientists involved in weapons development and uranium enrichment.