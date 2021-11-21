Hezbollah condemns Britain for blacklisting Hamas

The Hezbollah terrorist organization on Saturday condemned Britain’s decision to blacklist the political wing of Hamas as a terrorist organization, i24NEWS reports.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the move on Friday in her first keynote speech on security in Washington DC.

“This is an important step, especially for the Jewish community,” she said during a speech in Washington. “Hamas is fundamentally and rabidly anti-Semitic.”

Patel added the group had "significant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry, as well as terrorist training facilities."

The move means that all of Hamas is blacklisted in Britain as a terrorist organization. Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has been recognized as a terrorist organization in the United Kingdom since 2001.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid welcomed Britain's plans to blacklist Hamas, calling it an "achievement" for his policy of "bridge-building diplomacy".

Hezbollah, which denounced Britain’s move, was designated by Britain as a terrorist organization in 2019.

A year later, Britain's finance ministry added the entire Hezbollah organization to its list of terrorist groups subject to asset freezing.