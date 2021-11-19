Lapid touts 'bridge-building diplomacy' as UK poised to blacklist Hamas

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid touted Britain's plans Friday to blacklist the Hamas terrorist organization, calling it an "achievement" for his policy of "bridge-building diplomacy".

in response to the United Kingdom’s anticipated decision Friday to declare all wings of Hamas as a terrorist organization, the Foreign Ministry released a statement crediting Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz for the shift in British policy.

"The United Kingdom’s anticipated decision is another achievement for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Minister Lapid’s policy of bridge-building diplomacy, and is the result of joint efforts with Prime Minister Bennett, Defense Minister Gantz, and the security services. It comes after dialogue and diplomatic work on the issue, and is part of the strengthening relations with the United Kingdom."

In 2001, Britain labelled the the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, as a terrorist organization, but declined at the time to blacklist the organization as a whole.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lapid expressed his thanks Friday to his British counterpart, saying: “I thank Home Secretary Priti Patel, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and the entire British government for their expected decision to recognize all arms of the Hamas terrorist organization as a terrorist organization.”

“This is an important and significant decision that gives UK security forces additional tools to prevent the continued strengthening of the Hamas terrorist organization, including in Britain itself.”

“There is no legitimate part of a terrorist organization, and any attempt to differentiate between parts of a terrorist organization is artificial.”

“The announcement anticipated today is the conclusion of an intimate and successful dialogue between Israel and the United Kingdom led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the security services, and our Embassy in London led by Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, and we thank the British for their fruitful cooperation on this issue as well.”

