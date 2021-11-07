Despite promise, government refuses to define anti-haredi incitement as racist

In spite of a clear promise given by the Justice Minister, the ministerial committee has rejected an amendment to racism legislation submitted by MK Yaakov Asher (UTJ) that would have broadened the definition of racism to include discrimination and incitement against haredim.

The amendment would have closed a legal loophole that effectively permits incitement against haredim since they are not currently defined by either race, skin color, or ethnic origin.

Three months ago, the Justice Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, in a speech to the Knesset plenum, promised MK Asher that he would establish an expert taskforce to examine the issue and present its recommendations immediately at the start of the Knesset’s winter session. Sa’ar explained the need for time to examine the issue by stressing the legal complexities involved, but he did commit to having an amendment to the law formulated within three months – which has not occurred.

In his preamble to the amendment, MK Asher writes that of late, the country has been witness to a widespread phenomenon of racist incitement against the haredi community, which is of particularly grave concern given that some of those guilty of this incitement have been elected public officials cynically seeking to derive political capital via sowing division between people.

Responding to today’s decision, MK Asher expressed concern that it would lead to even more incitement, with haredi-baiters aware that they will not face consequences for their actions.

“If there is no punishment, there is no deterrence; and if there is no deterrence, there will be incitement,” he said. “It’s time that we put a stop to the dreadful blatant incitement in the media and on social networks, incitement that is encouraged by irresponsible politicians trying to make political capital out of the waves of hatred.”

Asher did not spare Sa’ar from his criticism, noting that, “The Justice Minister cannot pretend to be merely an onlooker – there is no such thing as authority without responsibility, and he committed to this. While we are already aware that this government pays no attention to the needs of the haredi community, legislation against racism should protect everyone, no matter who he is, including haredim. This issue must be addressed and ignored no longer.”