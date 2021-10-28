PM Bennett to Swiss Pres.: 'Take action against progress of Iran's nuclear project'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday met Guy Parmelin at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The two leaders spoke about the ways to tighten the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of innovation, science, and development. Also participating in the meeting was Innovation and Science Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White).

During their meeting Bennett presented Israel's view of the Iranian threat and requested that Switzerland, as a country which is a member of the council of representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), take decisive action against the progress which Iran has made in its nuclear program.

Bennett also spoke about Israel's success in managing the coronavirus pandemic, noting that Israel would be happy to share its insights on the matter with Switzerland.

"I am happy to welcome Swiss President Guy Parmelin here in Jerusalem today. The relationship between Israel and Switzerland has very deep roots," Bennett said.

"This morning we spoke about the many opportunities to expand our bilateral relationships and cooperation between the two countries in the areas of economy, innovation, science, security, and projects in the field of healthcare. We are already doing a lot, but there are a lot of other things which can be done."

Bennett added that Israel "wants to cooperate with Switzerland in many areas, including in the global efforts to fight coronavirus, in which both Israel and Switzerland have accumulated significant expertise. We can learn much from you, and I am sure that the opposite is also true. I believe we will experience additional pandemics in the future, and the world must learn to live with this."

He concluded, "Mr. President, thank you for your friendship, and I expect to see you again soon. Welcome to Israel."

On Thursday morning, this morning, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog welcomed the Swiss President and his spouse Caroline Parmelin to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.