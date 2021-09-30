Rabbis: Buy Israeli during shemita, don't strengthen Hamas

Leading Religious Zionist rabbis called on Israelis to use the Heter Mechira and Otzar Beit Din methods to purchase produce grown in Israel during the shemita year so as not to strengthen Hamas in Gaza.

According to the rabbis' call, in addition to the question of observing the laws of the shemita, there is also the question of preserving the well-being of the nation country and providing a livelihood for Jews.

"Our brothers, lovers of Torah and lovers of Israel and our holy land. We have merited a holy year, the year of the shemita. A year about which the mitzvos and warnings about keeping it abound. We city dwellers are warned about forbidden work in gardens and courtyards, work that is relatively scarce. Therefore, we are required to be especially careful about consuming the fruits and vegetables that come to our home," the rabbis wrote.

The reading was signed by Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rosh Yeshivat Or Etzion and Chairman of the World Heritage Committee, Rabbi Dov Lior, former Rabbi of Kiryat Arba-Hebron and President of Yeshivat Nir, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, former Rabbi of Ramat Gan, Rabbi David Chai HaCohen, Rosh Yeshivat Netivot Israel in Bat Yam, and Rabbi Yosef Artziel, chairman of the Association of Rabbis of the Good Land.

"Our recommendation for consumption in the shemita year is according to the following order: 1. Otzar Beit Din. 2. Heter Mechira. 3. Crops from abroad, and then only when there is no other choice. 4. A foreign crop coming from the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, G-d forbid."

The rabbis' call comes in the wake of the public controversy over buying fruits and vegetables in the shmita year. Among other things, the call is a response to opinions that give a clear preference for foreign crops coming from the PA and Gaza, which strengthens Gazan agriculture over strengthening Israeli agriculture.