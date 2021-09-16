Netanyahu attends Ne'ilah Yom Kippur service at Western Wall

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah attended the Ne'ilah prayer service at the Western Wall Thursday evening.

Ne'ilah, which means 'closing,' is the fifth and final prayer service of Yom Kippur and is one of the most intense moments of prayer in the entire Jewish calendar as it takes place at the very end of the Day of Atonement.

In a tweet at the end of the fast, Netanyahu wrote, "May the entire house of Israel be inscribed in the book of life. My wife Sarah and I prayed together with the masses of the House of Israel the Ne'ilah prayer at the Western Wall, a prayer for health and safety of Israel. Thank you all for the love and support."

Netanyahu prayed in the synagogue in the Western Wall tunnels together with the Rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz.