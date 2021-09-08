IDF soldiers come under fire during Judea and Samaria riots

An IDF patrol came under fire in Ramallah today (Wednesday). There were no casualties and soldiers responded to the fire by dispersing demonstrators.

During the day, terrorist organizations called on PA civilians to attack security forces and terrorists imprisoned in Israeli jails to engage in provocations, resulting in two prisons being set on fire by jailed terrorists in response to Israeli security officials' search for six prisoners, including at least four "lifers," who escaped the Gilboa Prison early Monday morning.

Security prisoners affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terror group clashed with prison guards and set fire to cells in the Ketziot and Rimon prisons, setting seven cells in the Ketziot Prison on fire, along with two cells in the Rimon Prison.

The Israel Prisons Service said that the fire in the Rimon Prison, where two cells were set ablaze, was under control.

At the same time, in accordance with the assessment of the security situation and efforts to locate the fleeing prisoners, it was decided to extend the general closure in the Judea and Samaria until Saturday evening.

Crossings of goods from Gaza and PA-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria will reopen at midnight tonight.

PA workers employed in pre-'67 Israel will be allowed to enter the country as will PA residents for humanitarian, medical and emergency reasons with the approval of the Coordinator of Government Operations in Judea and Samaria.

At the end of a situation assessments led by the Chief of Staff, Lt. Col. Aviv Kochavi, it was decided to reinforce IDF forces stationed in Judea and Samaria as part of the effort to track down six fugitive prisoners who had escaped Gilboa Prison in the north of the country and thwart possible terrorist attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held an urgent situational assessment on Wednesday alongside top defense officials.

Attending the meeting were the Defense Minister, Public Security Minister, IDF Chief of Staff, the, Shabak (Israel Security Agency) chief, Israel Police Commissioner, Israel Prisons Service chief, the head of the National Security Council, and other top officials.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the recent events have the potential to influence several fronts, and therefore all of the security establishments must work together to get it under control.

He also emphasized that Israel is prepared for any scenario.

Meanwhile, police reported to have gained information strengthening suspicions that prison guards helped the six escaped terrorists make their way out of Gilboa Prison, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Police are expected to question two prison guards involved in the case.

Kan News reported that the investigation is being handled by a team headed by Lahav 433 commander, Lt. Gen. Shlomo Meshulam.