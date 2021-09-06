Egypt attempting to revive Israel-PA peace talks

Egypt is attempting to revive peace talks between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs that have been suspended since in 2014, i24NEWS reported on Sunday, citing the pan-Arab news site Rai al-Youm.

High-ranking Arab sources told the news site that under the guidance of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Egypt's intelligence service is preparing to put the final touches on a "new peace initiative" in cooperation with Arab and European parties.

One source said that the initiative "will see the light in a few days" and that Cairo will host shuttle meetings between all of the interested parties, with Arab and international actors expected to arrive in Cairo next week.

The most contentious issues will be on the table, according to the source, including “Jerusalem, refugees, prisoners, borders and security."

The peace initiative was discussed during a meeting in Cairo recently between Sisi, Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II, according to the source.

Sisi has in the past expressed a willingness to mediate such talks.

The Egyptian President several years ago urged Israelis and Palestinian Arabs to seize what he said was a "real opportunity" for peace and hailed his own country's peace deal with Israel.

He repeated his call for a resumption of peace talks between Israel and the PA in September of 2018.

Past efforts under the Obama administration to broker a peace agreement failed in 2014 when the PA unilaterally applied to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.

Senior PA official Azzam al-Ahmed said recently that the PA is opposed to a return to peace negotiations with Israel under the leadership of the United States.