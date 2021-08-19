UK man jailed for defacing salon with swastika and anti-Semitic graffiti

A UK man was given a nine month jail sentence for defacing a Welsh hair salon with Nazi symbols and anti-Semitic graffiti.

David Elwyn Richards, 52, admitted in court to racially aggravated harassment or alarm, and racially aggravated criminal damage stemming from a December 14, 2020 incident where he shouted racial slurs at Reece Nash in Johnstown, Wales, and then the next day painted swastikas and and anti-Semitic slogans on the wall of the Reflections hair salon above which Nash lived, the Daily Post reported.

When police searched his house, they found his bedroom full of anti-Semitic and racist symbols and slogans, including Nazi symbols featuring Hitler and SS symbols and emblems, reported The Leader.

The court was also told that he had tattoos reflecting his Nazi ideology, and had also expressed a desire to murder someone of a different race.

Nash read a victim impact statement in which he said that the incident had been detrimental to his mental health, leaving him depressed and anxious and that he felt the "good name of the neighbourhood had been compromised.”

The owner of the hair salon, Brenda Coulter, described the incident as a setback to her business, which had already been struggling due to the pandemic. She also said she was “deeply concerned” about the incident’s affect on Nash. She added that she was mortified that people passing her business might associate it with the Nazi slogans.

Richards had 30 previous convictions, including burglary, theft, drugs and weapons offenses, all prior to 2016.