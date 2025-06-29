Glastonbury performance sparks outrage over anti-IDF chants, BBC under fire

British authorities have opened an investigation into the punk duo Bob Vylan following their controversial performance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

During the performance, the pair led chants of “Free Palestine” and “Death to the IDF.”

The incident, which was streamed live by the BBC, has prompted a political backlash and fierce public debate.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has reportedly demanded a formal explanation from BBC Director General Tim Davie, questioning how the broadcast was approved and why it aired without intervention. The BBC has since removed the set from its iPlayer service and issued a statement noting that the comments made during the performance were “deeply offensive.” A disclaimer about strong language had been included during the livestream, but the broadcaster said there are “no plans” to make the footage available again.

According to The Daily Mail, the chants — delivered on the West Holts stage — were met with a mix of cheers from the crowd and outrage from viewers, particularly within the Jewish community. One London mother, interviewed by the outlet, described being “horrified” after her teenage son showed her clips circulating on social media. “How do I explain this to my child?” she asked, expressing deep concern over rising hostility toward Jews in the UK.

Bob Vylan’s set preceded a performance by the controversial Irish group Kneecap, whose appearance had already drawn scrutiny from government officials due to past inflammatory statements. While the BBC declined to broadcast Kneecap live, Bob Vylan’s segment went ahead as scheduled, adding fuel to what has become a broader debate over hate speech and free expression at public cultural events.

Festival organizers issued a brief statement to MailOnline, clarifying that Glastonbury "does not condone hate speech or incitement to violence of any kind from its performers." Nonetheless, calls for accountability have grown, with critics urging both the BBC and Glastonbury leadership to issue public apologies and reevaluate vetting processes for performers.

Meanwhile, Avon and Somerset Police confirmed: "We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon."

"Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation."