The British government has advised all citizens not to travel to Israel or the Palestinian Authority in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated, "The UK now advises against all travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. My message to British nationals there is clear - your safety remains our top priority. Follow our travel advice for the latest updates."

The Foreign Office stated, "FCDO now advises against all travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. British nationals should continue to follow the advice of local authorities."

The office noted, "Iran has launched multiple rounds of missile and drone attacks against Israel. On 13 June a nationwide state of emergency was declared in Israel. This followed Israeli strikes against nuclear and military facilities in Iran. Israeli airspace remains closed."

British nationals have been advised that they may lose their travel insurance if they travel to Israel at this time.