Green pass regulations approved, synagogues exempted

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Thursday evening voted by telephone in favor of applying “green pass” regulations at events, hotels and gatherings.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Economy Minister Orna Barbivai, Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton voted against a clause that exempts synagogues from the regulations and permits green pass regulations in synagogues only when there are 50 or more worshipers.

The clause was approved by a majority of 7 supporters despite their opposition to the exception.

The approved green pass regulations will apply as of Sunday in event halls, conferences, cultural and sporting events, sitting in restaurants, gyms and studios, hotels, cinemas.

Entry will be allowed for the vaccinated and those who have recovered or to people who tested negative for COVID-19. At this stage, the green pass will continue to apply only to those aged 12 and over, and starting on Friday, August 20, the green pass will apply to people of all ages.

As of this coming Sunday, a person who has not been vaccinated will be allowed to enter complexes with green pass regulations only by presenting a test that was performed 24 hours before the date of entry.