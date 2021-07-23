MK Nir Barkat prays at tomb of Lubavitcher Rebbe during US visit

Former Jerusalem Mayor MK Nir Barkat (Likud) visited the gravesite of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe while in New York.

Barkat was in the United States in order to present Israel’s case on multiple issues to public officials.

"As part of my advocacy visit in the United States, I prayed at the tomb of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in New York for the success of the people of Israel and the State of Israel, the well-being of all IDF soldiers and security forces, and in benefit of Chabad emissaries around the world.”

Barkat added, “Shabbat Shalom to everyone.”