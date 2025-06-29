IDF arrests terror suspects in Syria

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the troops of the 210th Division are on high alert and deployed in southern Syria, with the goal of removing threats to the residents of the State of Israel, and the Golan Heights in particular.

The division's troops are deployed from the summit of Mount Hermon all the way to the border triangle between Jordan, Syria, and Israel.

As part of defensive operations in the area, forces from the 3rd Brigade completed several raids this week on weapons storage facilities and apprehended several suspects involved in terrorist activity. These suspects were transferred for further investigation inside Israeli territory.