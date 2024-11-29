Minister Nir Barkat (Likud) stated that there is no avoiding a more significant conscription of haredi men into the IDF, but called for it to be done with the appropriate sensitivity.

"The concept of a 'small and smart army' that existed until October 6th has failed, the Haredi public understands that it needs to enlist," Barkat said in an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio).

He emphasized, "We need to understand how to do this without causing fear of secularization - we need to bring incentives for those who agree and sanctions against those who refuse."

Addressing the ceasefire reached this week with the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, Barkat said that one of the main achievements of the ceasefire is the creation of a separation between the southern and northern arenas. "Isolating the north from the south is significant. Now we need to focus on Iran - we need to go after them."