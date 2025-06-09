Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich clashed with Economy Minister Nir Barkat during Sunday’s government meeting. The confrontation arose after Barkat criticized the conduct of the Finance Ministry. In response, Smotrich challenged him: “Name one achievement of yours since this government took office.”

The dispute broke out during a discussion about launching a direct flight route between Israel and Argentina.

“I’m fed up with the Finance Ministry bypassing other ministries,” Barkat said. “If it wants to manage everything on its own, let it take both the authority and the responsibility.”

Smotrich fired back: “You’re only causing harm as Economy Minister. The public is suffering, and you’re flying around the world. What are you babbling about? Name one achievement of yours since this government took office. You’re a champion of words and a zero in actions.”

Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs was ultimately forced to intervene to calm the escalating dispute.