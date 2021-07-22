Suspected infiltration from Lebanon, IDF conducting searches

IDF soldiers began extensive searches along the Lebanese border early Thursday morning, after a warning was received about suspects who crossed the border from Lebanon.

Residents in the north reported seeing flares that were fired by the forces.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “Overnight, IDF observation troops spotted two suspects crossing the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory. At this time, IDF troops are conducting searches for the two suspects and are using all means in order to apprehend them.”

“The troops are isolating the area in which the suspects are currently hiding, which includes deployment of troops and road blockage. The residents of the two nearby communities have been directed to stay in their homes,” the statement added.

Earlier this week, sirens were sounded in the Western Galilee, near the Lebanese border.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that two rockets had been fired from Lebanon to Israeli territory. Iron Dome intercepted one rocket, and the second exploded in an open area.

The IDF responded with artillery fire towards Lebanese territory.

Residents reported hearing several explosions. No injuries or damage were reported.

Meanwhile on Wednesday night, Syrian media reported that the country's air defense systems were activated following an Israeli air strike on the city of Homs.

It is unknown if there were any casualties or damages in the attack.

The Syrian news agency reported that the air defense systems had managed to intercept some of the missiles. Explosions were reportedly heard in the area, including in northern Lebanon.