Syrian TV: Air defense systems following Israeli air strike

Syrian media reported on Wednesday night that the country's air defense systems were activated following an Israeli air strike on the city of Homs.

Explosions were reportedly heard in the area, including in northern Lebanon.

On Monday night, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems in Syria were activated following an Israeli air strike on the city of Aleppo.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV network reported that the air strikes targeted "defense factories" and a "center for scientific research."

Last month, Syrian media reported that Israel carried out an air strike in Damascus from Lebanese airspace.

The reports said that the country’s air defense systems had been activated against “Israeli aggression”.

A Syrian military source said that the attack caused only property damage and that there were no injuries.

In early May, Syrian media reported that Israel carried out an air strike against Hezbollah targets in the Quneitra area.

The Syrian news agency reported that the attack was carried out using a helicopter. No injuries were reported.