Sirens sounded near Lebanon border

Sirens were sounded overnight Monday in communities located in the Western Galilee near the border with Lebanon.

Among the localities in which sirens were heard: Rosh Hanikra, Yaara, Hanita, Netiv HaShayara and Shlomi.

Residents reported hearing several explosions. No injuries or damage have been reported so far. The Mateh Asher Regional Council said that there is no indication that any rockets have exploded in the area, but searches are taking place. There are no special instructions for the residents at this time.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the details are under investigation.

Earlier, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated over the city of Aleppo.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that the air defense systems acted against an “Israeli air aggression” in the Al-Safira area.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV network reported that the air strikes targeted "defense factories" and a "center for scientific research."