Chief of Staff: We will respond overtly and covertly to attacks from Lebanon

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, visited the Northern Command today to inspect the IDF's readiness on the northern front.

Kochavi responded to the rocket fire last night from Lebanon towards Israel, saying: "The state of Lebanon is in the process of collapsing. Hezbollah has a significant part in this collapse. However, we do not intend to allow firing of the kind that occurred the morning towards the northern settlements. We will respond and attack, openly or covertly, to any breach of our sovereignty from Lebanon."

Sirens were sounded overnight Monday in communities located in the Western Galilee near the border with Lebanon.

Among the localities in which sirens were heard: Rosh Hanikra, Yaara, Hanita, Netiv HaShayara and Shlomi.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that two rockets had been fired from Lebanon towards Israeli territory. Air defense fighters intercepted one rocket, and the second exploded in an open area.

The IDF responded to the incident with artillery fire towards Lebanon.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who arrived in Maalot with Communications Minister Yoaz Handel to inaugurate a fiber-optic development in the city, said: "Rockets were fired from Lebanon at Israel and the IDF attacked back. I say this sharply and clearly: we will not allow Israeli sovereignty and Israeli security to be harmed. Anyone who tries to harm us will pay a painful price."

''We work all the time, day and night, in all arenas, and we will continue to do so. Lebanon is on the verge of collapse like any other country in which Iran is based. Lebanese citizens have been taken hostage by Khamenei and Nasrallah in favor of Iranian interests. It is unfortunate, but we will not accept a leakage of the situation in Lebanon into Israel, "Bennett added.