Video: CRUX
U.S. predicts Afghanistan's fall as early as 3 months of now
While the White House remains adamant about its upcoming pullout from the country, the Taliban is already making impressive gains.
Tags: Taliban Afghanistan
taliban
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaU.S. predicts Afghanistan's fall as early as 3 months of now
U.S. predicts Afghanistan's fall as early as 3 months of now
While the White House remains adamant about its upcoming pullout from the country, the Taliban is already making impressive gains.
Tags: Taliban Afghanistan
taliban
iStock
Video: CRUX
top