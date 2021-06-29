PM Bennett: 'We'll ban flights to red countries'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday morning promised to end flights to "red" countries.

"There was a bug of flights to red countries," Bennett said. "No one should get on a plane headed to a red country, unless he receives permission from the Exceptions Committee."

He emphasized: "There will be no random exceptions. There needs to be a serious reason to allow an Israeli to enter red countries."

"Not only will we block direct flights, but Israelis who leave the country will be required to affirm that during their travel abroad, they will not enter a red country. Such an entry will constitute a violation of the law."

Meanwhile, Israel has blacklisted six countries considered to be maximum risk for contracting coronavirus, banning Israelis from traveling there and refusing entry to first-degree relatives of Israelis who live there.

The blacklist includes Russia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, India, and South Africa.