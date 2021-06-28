Israelis traveling abroad to affirm they'll stick to rules

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday announced that beginning on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in accordance with the regulations, every citizen and resident of Israel will be required to complete an outgoing passenger form prior to leaving the country.

The new requirement applies to those over age 16, and the form must be completed within the 24 hours prior to leaving the country.

The form includes personal details and an affirmation that the individual is not traveling to or visiting countries which are considered maximum risk for coronavirus.

Last week, it was announced that Israelis traveling to high-risk countries will face a 5,000 shekel ($1535) fine.

The six countries currently on the list are Russia, India, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina.