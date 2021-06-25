IAEA waiting for Iran's response on extension of monitoring deal

Iran has not responded to the UN atomic watchdog on extending their monitoring agreement that expired on Thursday, the agency said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called for an "immediate" answer on the issue.

The agreement continues the IAEA collection of data on some of Tehran's activities, cushioning the blow of Iran's decision in February to reduce cooperation with the agency.

"An immediate response from Iran is needed in this regard," the IAEA said in a statement summarizing a report by its chief Rafael Grossi to its 35-nation Board of Governors that was also seen by Reuters.

In February, Iran ended the implementation of the Additional Protocol, as part of its scaling back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

The IAEA struck a three-month deal with Iran that month to have it hold the surveillance images, with Tehran threatening to delete them afterward if no deal had been reached. The deal was extended for another month in mid-May.

Iran’s presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday that the country would decide whether to extend the monitoring deal after it expires.

As of Friday, Iran had not replied or indicated whether it intends to maintain the current arrangement, the IAEA report said.

"The Director General stresses the vital importance of continuing the Agency's necessary verification and monitoring activities in Iran, including the uninterrupted collection and storage of data by its monitoring and surveillance equipment," it added.

