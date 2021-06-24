Iran to decide whether to extend IAEA deal after it expires

Iran will decide whether to extend its monitoring deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the deal expires on June 24, presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"It has been decided that after the expiration of the agreement's deadline, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (will) decide about the agreement's extension at its first meeting," Vaezi said.

In February, Iran ended the implementation of the Additional Protocol, as part of its scaling back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

The IAEA struck a three-month deal with Iran that month to have it hold the surveillance images, with Tehran threatening to delete them afterward if no deal had been reached. The deal was extended for another month in mid-May.

Iran has been holding talks with world powers on resuming compliance with the 2015 deal. The US has participated indirectly in the talks in Vienna.

Top diplomats said on Sunday that further progress had been made at the talks between Iran and global powers, adding it was now up to the governments involved in the negotiations to make political decisions.

Iran has insisted on a removal of all US sanctions, while the Biden administration has insisted that some will remain if they were imposed over other concerns, including human rights and Iran's support for extremist movements.