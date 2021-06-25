Jordan blasts Honduras over Jerusalem embassy opening

The Jordanian government excoriated Honduras over its decision to relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

On Thursday, Honduras announced that it plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem in three weeks. Honduras will become the fourth country to open an embassy in Jerusalem, following the United States, Kosovo and Guatemala.

Hours later, Jordan’s foreign ministry condemned the move, calling it a violation of international law.

Ambassador Dhaifallah Ali Al-Fayez, a spokesman for the Jordanian foreign ministry, declared that any measure which changes the status of Jerusalem or implies a change in its legal status is null and illegal.

Al-Fayez reiterated Jordanian support for the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Jordan’s response comes after the Palestinian Authority strongly condemned the relocation of the Honduran embassy to Jerusalem, calling it a "blatant violation of international law and clear UN decisions regarding the holy city and its legal and political status."

"It is unfortunate that the President of Honduras has decided to be on the wrong side of history and take this hostile step against the Palestinian people, while the occupying force is working to escalate violations of rights against the Palestinian people and implement its racist plan in Jerusalem to establish the occupation and destroy any real opportunity for just and comprehensive peace," said the bureau in a statement.