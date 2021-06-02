Honduras to open embassy in Jerusalem

Honduras is set to inaugurate its embassy in Jerusalem in about three weeks’ time.

This is a step that was agreed upon about nine months ago in contacts that took place between the two countries and intensified when the President of Honduras arrived in Israel for a festive ceremony ahead of the inauguration of the new embassy.

Honduras will become the fourth country to open an embassy in Jerusalem, following the United States, Kosovo and Guatemala.

Among the officials who have been deeply involved in the contacts with Honduras, including meetings with President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Washington and elsewhere, is Israel’s former Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.

"My friend President Juan Hernandez promised in a number of meetings we held in Jerusalem and elsewhere that he would move his country's embassy to Jerusalem. He is living up to his principles," said Danon.

"I thank the President of Honduras for his continued efforts to strengthen relations with Israel," he added.

Last August, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi inaugurated an Israeli office of cooperation in Honduras.

Through a video call, Ashkenazi attended the inauguration of the office, along with his Honduran counterpart Lisandro Rosales and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

The Israeli office in Honduras focuses on promoting joint projects in the fields of economics and development.