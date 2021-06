Honduras will open its embassy in Jerusalem today, joining the United States, Kosovo and Guatemala, which have also opened embassies in the capital.

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández came specifically from his country to attend the event.

The Israeli side will be attended by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the director general of his office, Alon Ushpiz, and the ambassadors of the two countries, Eldad Golan and Mario Castillo Mendoza.