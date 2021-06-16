Jordan condemns Jerusalem flag parade

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the flag parade in Jerusalem as a "defiance and escalation", Kan 11 News reported.

The ministry said that the government in Israel must "stop the attacks and provocations and respect the status quo."

Thousands of people turned out for the Jerusalem Flag March. Participants danced and sang as they made their way to the Old City of Jerusalem and then the Western Wall, celebrating the liberation and reunification of the city.

Police estimated that 5,000 people participated in the march, which was held successfully after multiple delays this year. 2,000 security personnel were deployed to keep the peace during the event.

The Flag March is traditionally held on Jerusalem Day, which this year was on May 10. The march was cancelled amidst riots in the Arab sector and the threat of Hamas rocket attacks from Gaza. Hamas made good on its threats then, launching seven rockets at Jerusalem and setting off an 11-day conflict with Israel in which over 4,000 rockets were fired at the Jewish State.

Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but its parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty. This decision, however, can only be made by the King.

Jordan just recently summoned the Israeli charge d'affaires of the Israeli embassy in Amman during the Arab violence in eastern Jerusalem.

Throughout the recent 11-day escalation in Gaza, demonstrations were held almost daily in Jordan in solidarity with Palestinian Arabs.

After a ceasefire which ended the fighting went into effect, thousands of people demonstrated in Jordan to celebrate the "victory of the resistance" against Israel.