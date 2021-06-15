Flag March held with no rocket attacks

Thousands of people turned out for the Jerusalem Flag March Thursday as Hamas refrained from firing any rockets from Gaza.

Participants danced and sang as they made their way to the Old City of Jerusalem and then the Western Wall, celebrating the liberation and reunification of the city.

Police estimated that 5,000 people participated in the march, which was held successfully after multiple delays this year. 2,000 security personnel were deployed to keep the peace during the event.

Religious Zionism MKs attended the march, including MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir.

Clashes broke out between police and Arab protesters against the march, with protesters throwing rocks at police. 33 protesters were reportedly injured and 17 were arrested.

Footage posted to social media showed some marchers chanting "death to Arabs."

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned the chants.

“The fact that there are extremist elements for whom the flag of Israel represents hate and racism is revolting and unforgivable,” Lapid tweeted. “It is incomprehensible that people can hold the Israeli flag in one hand and shout ‘Death to Arabs’ at the same time. This isn’t Judaism or Israeliness, and it is definitely not what our flag symbolizes. These people are a disgrace to the nation of Israel.”

The Flag March is traditionally held on Jerusalem Day, which this year was on May 10. The march was cancelled amidst riots in the Arab sector and the threat of Hamas rocket attacks from Gaza. Hamas made good on its threats then, launching seven rockets at Jerusalem and setting off an 11-day conflict with Israel in which over 4,000 rockets were fired at the Jewish State.

Hamas had warned Israel not to go ahead with the march this time. Israel communicated to Hamas through Egyptian mediators that any rocket attack would be met with n immediate and harsh response.