Jordanians celebrate 'victory of resistance' against Israel

Thousands of people demonstrated on Friday in Jordan to celebrate the "victory of the resistance" against Israel, after the ceasefire in Gaza went into effect late Thursday night, AFP reported.

Responding to a call by the local branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, some 10,000 people gathered in the Sweimeh region.

Demonstrators carried banners reading: "Jerusalem is the symbol of victory", "congratulations on the victory of the resistance" and "the resilience of Gaza led to victory".

They also carried Jordanian and Palestinian flags and chanted "death to Israel" and "let's trade the olive branch for the gun".

In Karameh, an area near the West Bank border, another few thousand demonstrators, many youths dressed in Jordanian and Palestinian keffiyeh scarves burned Israeli flags and chanted slogans against the peace deal.

Throughout the 11-day escalation in Gaza, demonstrations were held almost daily in Jordan in solidarity with Palestinian Arabs.

Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but its parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty. This decision, however, can only be made by the King.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)