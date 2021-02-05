House votes to remove Rep. Greene from committee assignments

The US House of Representatives on Thursday voted 230-198 to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from committee assignments in the wake of her controversial comments.

11 House Republicans joined Democrats and voted in favor of the motion.

The Democrats initiated the vote after the freshman congresswoman came under fire for her anti-Semitic statements and for spreading conspiracy theories.

In 2018, Greene wrote a Facebook post that blamed the Rothschild family for starting wildfires in California using a laser from space.

She has actively endorsed QAnon and supported social media posts that called for the execution of FBI agents and top Democratic officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Wednesday that he would not take disciplinary actions against Greene and told members of his party he did not want to remove her from her committee assignments.

Greene recently filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, accusing Biden of "enabling bribery" and "blatant nepotism" by utilizing his son Hunter Biden’s position on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Greene’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended several weeks ago, hours after she posted a clip from an interview with a local news outlet in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election.