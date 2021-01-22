Republican lawmaker files impeachment articles against Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday made good on her promise to file articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

The freshman Republican took to Twitter to make her announcement, according to Fox News.

"I’ve just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden, we will see how this goes," Greene said.

Greene’s impeachment filings were not made readily available, but in a press release, she claimed she was basing the impeachment on an alleged abuse of power by Biden from his time as vice president.

She accused Biden of "enabling bribery" and "blatant nepotism" by utilizing his son Hunter Biden’s position on the Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

"President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama's Vice President is lengthy and disturbing," she wrote in a statement Thursday. "President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family's pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies."

Earlier this week, Greene’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended. This occurred hours after she posted a clip from an interview with a local news outlet in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election.

Twitter responded to the tweet, and others, with a message that called the election fraud claim "disputed," and saying it posed "a risk of violence."

Greene’s articles of impeachment are not expected to make it very far with a Democrat-controlled House.