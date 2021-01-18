Twitter temporarily suspends Georgia Congresswoman

Twitter on Sunday temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), The Associated Press reported.

Greene's account was suspended "without explanation," she said in a statement, while also condemning big tech companies for "silencing" conservative views.

Greene, a 46-year-old businesswoman and political newcomer, was elected to represent Georgia’s 14th District in November.

Before noon on Sunday, she posted a clip from an interview with a local news outlet in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election.

Twitter responded to the tweet, and others, with a message that called the election fraud claim "disputed," and saying it posed "a risk of violence."

A statement from Greene’s team on Sunday included screenshots from Twitter which appeared to show the company informing the congresswoman she had violated its rules and would be prohibited from interacting with content on the site for 12 hours.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Greene's suspension.

Greene previously said she would take steps to impeach President-elect Joe Biden the day after he is sworn in.

Her suspension from Twitter comes days after President Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, which cited "the risk of further incitement of violence" following the riots at the US Capitol this month.

The President has also been banned by Facebook, Google which suspended Trump's YouTube channel and Snapchat, which announced last week that it would permanently ban his account starting January 20.