Breakthrough in negotiations with left-wing party

Negotiating teams from parties in the "bloc for change" met Sunday night to discuss possible coalition agreements, reaching agreements with the extreme leftist Meretz party, Behadrei Haredim reported.

The negotiations were led by Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid.

According to the report, the main disagreements centered on Yamina and New Hope's insistence on not giving the Left the Education, Justice, or Interior ministries, a move which angered the leftist parties in the "bloc for change."

In addition, Srugim reported Sunday night that Labor Chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli is demanding to head the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, as well as the Finance or Justice Ministry, and the Education or Interior Ministry.

On Monday morning, significant progress was reported in negotiations with both Yisrael Beytenu and Meretz. According to the report, it was agreed that Meretz will choose either the Health or Transportation ministry for its chair MK Nitzan Horowitz, while MK Tamar Zandberg will receive the Environmental Protection Ministry.

At the same time, analyst Amit Segal said that sources close to the negotiating teams believe the first coalition agreements will be signed within the next 24 hours. "I don't really have any way of knowing if that is the situation, and in any case a day here, a day there, is not so critical," he added.