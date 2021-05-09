'Coalition agreement might be reached in next 24 hours'

The factions looking to replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister are close to reaching a coalition agreement paving the way for a new government, senior opposition officials said Sunday night.

According to a report by Channel 13 Sunday, several top opposition leaders have expressed optimism that a breakthrough in talks is in the offing, with coalition deal likely to be reached in the next 24 hours.

“It is possible that Lapid will notify the president this week already that he has put together a government,” one official said.

Other officials cited in the report were less optimistic, however, saying that it will take at least a week to complete the coalition talks.

As talks between the opposition factions continues, lawmakers are reportedly drawing up legislation targeting Prime Minister Netanyahu, including a bill which would impose term limits on prime ministers, barring any premier from serving more than two terms. New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar, however, is said to oppose applying the law during the current Knesset.

Another bill under consideration would bar anyone under indictment from serving as prime minister or being tasked to form a government or to serve as Opposition Leader.

Opposition leaders resumed coalition talks Sunday, days after Opposition Leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) was tasked by President Reuven Rivlin with forming a new coalition government.

While the talks have reportedly made significant progress, some key details remain unresolved, however, including the size of the government and the allocation of other ministries and key committee positions.

It currently appears that Sa’ar will be given the Justice Ministry, with Yamina’s Ayelet Shaked taking either the Education Ministry – which is being demanded by New Hope’s Yifat Shasha-Biton – or the Interior Ministry portfolio, which Labor chief Meirav Michaeli has demanded.

Blue and White chief Benny Gantz is expected to retain the Defense Ministry, Ma’ariv reported Sunday afternoon, while Yisrael Beytenu chief Avidgor Liberman is likely to receive the Finance Ministry portfolio. Yair Lapid is expected to serve as Foreign Minister, with Naftali Bennett as premier.

The Likud ramped up its attacks on Yamina and the New Hope Sunday, accusing them of ‘betraying’ the Right.

“Bennett and Sa’ar are betraying all the right-wing values they held for so long,” Likud MK Shlomo Karhi said in an interview with Yediot Aharonot Sunday. “Bennett stole 200,000 votes from the Right and is using them to form a government which will do what no left-wing government would have dared to do.”