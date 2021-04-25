Smotrich: Maybe it's time to replace Netanyahu

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, on Saturday night attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following his response to the wave of terror that is sweeping eastern Jerusalem.

"Say, after countless terrorist incidents and lynchings of the Arab enemy in recent days and after a barrage of missiles from Gaza towards communities in the south, Netanyahu actually called tonight for calm on all sides? Maybe it really is time to replace him."

The Likud said in response, "After the Prime Minister and the Likud donated three seats to the Religious Zionist party and reserved another MK for them on the Likud list, and when Bezalel Smotrich is not a partner to the most sensitive security assessments, it would be better for Smotrich to show a minimum of modesty, responsibility and gratitude and not to attack the Prime Minister who works day and night for the benefit of Israel's security."

MK Miki Zohar also responded to Smotrich and said, "One of the main characteristics of ungratefulness. You passed the electoral threshold because the Likud gave you three seats, a little modesty wouldn't hurt."

Smotrich then responded to Zohar and said, "Miki, if everyone here who claims to have 'donated' three seats to me would have actually done it, I would have had 15 seats today...So enough already with this nonsense. Bibi did not do me any personal favors and I emphasized throughout that I am not personally committed to him but to the values of the right and my religious Zionism."

"Abandonment of the State of Israel and the security of its citizens to Arab rioters and then having a Prime Minister who feels like he is from the UN is not part of my values. I am sorry. Just like the formation of a government that will depend on supporters of terrorism who deny our existence here and support to these rioters. And in one sentence that the time has come for you and your friends to internalize: I am a right-wing man, not a Bibist."