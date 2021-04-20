Temperatures remain high as heat wave breaks

The heat wave which hit Israel towards the end of last week will finally break on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly on Tuesday, though they will remain higher than seasonal average. In the Arava, northern Negev, Jordan Valley, and eastern valleys, the heat will remain oppressive, though more moderate than the previous days. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the heat will be light to moderate in the mountains, lowlands, and along the coast.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with another slight drop in temperatures. However, temperatures will still remain above seasonal average, especially in Israel's inland regions. The heat will be light to moderate in the northern Negev and moderate to heavy in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Arava regions.

According to Meteo-Tech, Thursday's weather will be similar to Wednesday's.

Temperatures will rise again on Friday, and will be higher than usual, especially in the mountains and inland regions. The heat will be heavy in the eastern valleys, Dead Sea, and Arava regions, moderate in the lowlands and northern Negev, and light to moderate in the mountains and along the coast.

Temperatures on Saturday will be higher than seasonal average, especially inland and in the mountains. The heat will be oppressive in the eastern valleys, Dead Sea, and Arava regions, moderate in the lowlands and northern Negev, and light to moderate in the mountains and along the coast.