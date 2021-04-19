Heat wave to break on Tuesday

The heat wave which began Saturday will reach its peak on Monday, forecasters predicted.

According to Meteo-Tech, temperatures will rise on Monday, ranging between 35 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius in most areas of Israel. Harsh winds will blow, especially in the mountains and inland regions, and there may be haze. In most areas of Israel, the heat will be heavy.

The heat wave will end on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping significantly but remaining higher than seasonal average. In the Arava region and eastern valleys, the heat wave will persist, but will be more moderate. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures will drop slightly again, but remain slightly higher than seasonal average, especially inland.

Thursday's weather will be similar to Wednesday's, with no significant changes.