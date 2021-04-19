Just 141 new COVID cases

A total of 141 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning.

Just 0.4% of tests conducted Sunday came back positive, down from 0.8% of tests carried out Monday.

There are now just 2,270 known active cases of the virus in Israel, down from 3,209 seven days ago, of which 323 are being treated in hospitals.

Of those 323 hospitalizations, 193 patients are in serious condition. That is down from 200 seriously ill patients on Sunday, and marks the lowest number since July 14th of last year, when there were 190 patients in serious condition.

The infection coefficient rose to 0.77 as of April 8th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is up from 0.71 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,338, including three deaths Sunday.

Thus far, 5,350,327 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 57.53% of the population, with 53.52% of, or 4,977,399 people having received two doses.