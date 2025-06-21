B-2 Bombers, capable of carrying bombs that are believed to be able to destroy the fortified nuclear facility in Fordow, took off Saturday morning from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

According to a report from Fox News, six of these aircraft took off from the base in Missouri. Two American sources confirmed to Reuters that the US military is moving bombers of this type towards the Pacific Ocean’s Guam Islands, where a strategic military base is located.

The planes are heading west, accompanied by four refueling aircraft. It is unclear if they are expected to continue on to Diego Garcia, located about 3,500 km from Iran.