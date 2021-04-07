MK Ahmed Tibi calls Tzfat Chief Rabbi 'human garbage'

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) excoriated the chief rabbi of Tzfat Wednesday, accusing the rabbi of racism, while denigrating him as “human garbage”.

Tibi launched into the epithet-laden rant after Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu penned a letter to United Arab List (Ra’am) chief Mansour Abbas, expressing hope that common ground may be found.

In a video statement, Rabbi Eliyahu laid out the grounds for cooperation with the UAL in establishing a new government.

During an interview with Yinon Magel and Ben Caspit, Tibi claimed the overtures to the UAL were insincere, and accused Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu of provoking hatred between Muslims and Jews, calling the rabbi a “trash can”.

“There is tolerance between religions, but that man represents the opposite. This rabbi is a trash can, a racist, human garbage,” said Tibi.

“I’m calling him out, I want to denigrate him. A rabbi is not supposed to talk this way, and a Sheikh who would speak this way about Jews should also be condemned.”

“He is denigrating Muslims, Arabs, religion. Only because he wants to protect this government, he is ready for a one-time exception. What that rabbi says is human trash.”

Tibi went on to criticize Rabbi Eliyahu’s claim that Muslims recognize Israel as the land of the Jews.

“Muslims don’t recognize that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people. There is no serious Muslim who will say such a thing, there is no true Muslim who will say that.”