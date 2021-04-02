Will the Arabs decide who will form Israel’s next government?

The Election: All lies and rhetoric, not policies.
How: The Wannabes are horse trading for ministerial posts.
While: America cancels culture, Israel cancels COVID!
Hear: All about Biden border madness.
What: Killed George Floyd? The trial that dominates the US press and TV.
Why: They chose a fox to guard the chicken shed. The new American deal.
Plus: Walter’s political commentary from years ago. Has anything changed?
Also: The insult of comparing the Yellow Star with the green passport. A desecration of the Holocaust on the eve of Yom Hashoah, Israel’s Memorial Day for the six million murdered Jews.
And: more